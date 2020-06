Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This rental is in an excellent location. Lots of shopping and eating places, just minutes from South Park Mall. All wood floors, 2 bedroom and 2 full baths.

$30 application fee per adult and $200 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied.