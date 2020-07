Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Make this your home with all the upgrades in a highly-sought after neighborhood!

Hardwoods on Main level, Fireplace in Great room, Upgraded Lighting, Granite Countertops in Kitchen, double sinks in master, walk in closets in bedrooms, and a private deck in a wooded backyard! Easy walk to shopping, dining, entertainment.



Top-rated schools, and tons of area amenities in close proximity (Blakeney, Stonecrest, Ballantyne).