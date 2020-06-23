1029 Broadmoor Drive

Amenities
Beautiful like-new 4 bed and 3 full bath renovated home in Ashbrook! Walk to Park Road shopping
center and Scaleybark light rail station in minutes, and neighboring Madison Park. Fresh paint
throughout interior and exterior. The home comes with washer & dryer and brand new appliances. Huge sunroom opening to the back deck, provides separate living area. Newly refinished hardwoods throughout. New deck leading to fully fenced back yard, large flat lot. New roof, new insulation, new plumbing, new electrical, and added double car driveway. Pets are allowed upon owners approval with pet deposit.