1029 Broadmoor Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful like-new 4 bed and 3 full bath renovated home in Ashbrook! Walk to Park Road shopping

center and Scaleybark light rail station in minutes, and neighboring Madison Park. Fresh paint

throughout interior and exterior. The home comes with washer & dryer and brand new appliances. Huge sunroom opening to the back deck, provides separate living area. Newly refinished hardwoods throughout. New deck leading to fully fenced back yard, large flat lot. New roof, new insulation, new plumbing, new electrical, and added double car driveway. Pets are allowed upon owners approval with pet deposit.