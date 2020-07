Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- End unit townhome in University area. This unit has been freshly painted. Home has two bedrooms plus loft area which is closed off and can be used as third bedroom. Three sided fireplace. A large eat-in kitchen and formal dining area. Community features beautiful sitting area and pool. Walk Score: 38 (car dependent)



Directions: U City Blvd, R-Bck Creek Ch, R-Hanberry, L-Birch Knoll, L-U Park



(RLNE3747270)