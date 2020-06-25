10234 Glenburn Lane

Amenities
Impressive & SPACIOUS 4Br+LARGE Loft/2.5BA home w/ fenced rear in SW Charlotte's - Berewick-over 3,500 ft2 HLA, Call/text Jeff w/ Childs Realty Svcs to see & reserve today at 704-712-6509. Huge bright rooms, Living, Dining, Breakfast Nook & Den w/ gas logs, Granite countertops, extensive kitchen cabinets upgraded appliances. Bright, open & flowing floorplan. Community Pool, Activities Coordinator w/ community activities including music by the lake. Better hurry! Home is priced as low as it is because of the dated condition of the carpets. Minutes to uptown Charlotte, Carowinds, shopping, dining. Dated photos, new light fixture/fans, older carpet than shown.