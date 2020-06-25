All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10234 Glenburn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10234 Glenburn Lane
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

10234 Glenburn Lane

10234 Glenburn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10234 Glenburn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Impressive & SPACIOUS 4Br+LARGE Loft/2.5BA home w/ fenced rear in SW Charlotte's - Berewick-over 3,500 ft2 HLA, Call/text Jeff w/ Childs Realty Svcs to see & reserve today at 704-712-6509. Huge bright rooms, Living, Dining, Breakfast Nook & Den w/ gas logs, Granite countertops, extensive kitchen cabinets upgraded appliances. Bright, open & flowing floorplan. Community Pool, Activities Coordinator w/ community activities including music by the lake. Better hurry! Home is priced as low as it is because of the dated condition of the carpets. Minutes to uptown Charlotte, Cajavascript:__doPostBack('m_lbSubmit',''Carowinds, shopping, dining. Dated photos, new light fixture/fans, older carpet than shown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10234 Glenburn Lane have any available units?
10234 Glenburn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10234 Glenburn Lane have?
Some of 10234 Glenburn Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10234 Glenburn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10234 Glenburn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10234 Glenburn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10234 Glenburn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10234 Glenburn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10234 Glenburn Lane offers parking.
Does 10234 Glenburn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10234 Glenburn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10234 Glenburn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10234 Glenburn Lane has a pool.
Does 10234 Glenburn Lane have accessible units?
No, 10234 Glenburn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10234 Glenburn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10234 Glenburn Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte