10228 Old Carolina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Because this home is currently occupied, we would be happy to show it to you with an approved application. Come check out this spacious 3 bedroom + flex room with master and laundry on main. Access in the community to fantastic swim facilities and playgrounds. Two-story living room, formal dining room, hardwoods downstairs, covered patio, attached 1-car garage, reading nook on second floor and 4th room could be used as office, bedroom or bonus room!



Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your doorstep) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.

