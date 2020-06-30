All apartments in Charlotte
10228 Old Carolina Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

10228 Old Carolina Drive

10228 Old Carolina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10228 Old Carolina Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Because this home is currently occupied, we would be happy to show it to you with an approved application. Come check out this spacious 3 bedroom + flex room with master and laundry on main. Access in the community to fantastic swim facilities and playgrounds. Two-story living room, formal dining room, hardwoods downstairs, covered patio, attached 1-car garage, reading nook on second floor and 4th room could be used as office, bedroom or bonus room!

Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your doorstep) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10228 Old Carolina Drive have any available units?
10228 Old Carolina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10228 Old Carolina Drive have?
Some of 10228 Old Carolina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10228 Old Carolina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10228 Old Carolina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10228 Old Carolina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10228 Old Carolina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10228 Old Carolina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10228 Old Carolina Drive offers parking.
Does 10228 Old Carolina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10228 Old Carolina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10228 Old Carolina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10228 Old Carolina Drive has a pool.
Does 10228 Old Carolina Drive have accessible units?
No, 10228 Old Carolina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10228 Old Carolina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10228 Old Carolina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

