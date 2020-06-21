10225 Rose Meadow Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Owner will replace refrigerator, carpets replaced a few short months ago. Located in the heart of South Charlotte, this classic Raintree Country Club condo is conveniently located on the first level. The secure garden unit offers two large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, perfect for roommates. Washer & dryer are included. Extra large great room, breakfast area, lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets for storage. Landscaping & lawn care included. Very close to the Arboretum, Stonecrest, Blakeney, I-485, Matthews and Charlotte. Great school, one of the best locations Charlotte has to offer.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).