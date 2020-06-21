All apartments in Charlotte
10225 Rose Meadow Ln
10225 Rose Meadow Ln

10225 Rose Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10225 Rose Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Owner will replace refrigerator, carpets replaced a few short months ago. Located in the heart of South Charlotte, this classic Raintree Country Club condo is conveniently located on the first level. The secure garden unit offers two large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, perfect for roommates. Washer & dryer are included. Extra large great room, breakfast area, lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets for storage. Landscaping & lawn care included. Very close to the Arboretum, Stonecrest, Blakeney, I-485, Matthews and Charlotte. Great school, one of the best locations Charlotte has to offer.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10225 Rose Meadow Ln have any available units?
10225 Rose Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10225 Rose Meadow Ln have?
Some of 10225 Rose Meadow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10225 Rose Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10225 Rose Meadow Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 Rose Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10225 Rose Meadow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10225 Rose Meadow Ln offer parking?
No, 10225 Rose Meadow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10225 Rose Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10225 Rose Meadow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 Rose Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 10225 Rose Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10225 Rose Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 10225 Rose Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 Rose Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10225 Rose Meadow Ln has units with dishwashers.
