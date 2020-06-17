All apartments in Charlotte
10221 Alexander Martin Ave
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 AM

10221 Alexander Martin Ave

10221 Alexander Martin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10221 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome right in the middle of Ballantyne. 1 Car garage with Fenced Yard / Patio area out back for privacy. Walk across the street to an endless amount of shopping and restaurants. Minutes to 485. Great Schools close by. Sweet flooring downstairs with dining area and large kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Big master suite with walk in closet and garden tub upstairs with spacious sized secondary bedrooms. Refrigerator negotiable with longer term lease.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10221 Alexander Martin Ave have any available units?
10221 Alexander Martin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10221 Alexander Martin Ave have?
Some of 10221 Alexander Martin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10221 Alexander Martin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10221 Alexander Martin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10221 Alexander Martin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10221 Alexander Martin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10221 Alexander Martin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10221 Alexander Martin Ave offers parking.
Does 10221 Alexander Martin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10221 Alexander Martin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10221 Alexander Martin Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10221 Alexander Martin Ave has a pool.
Does 10221 Alexander Martin Ave have accessible units?
No, 10221 Alexander Martin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10221 Alexander Martin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10221 Alexander Martin Ave has units with dishwashers.
