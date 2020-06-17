10221 Alexander Martin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome right in the middle of Ballantyne. 1 Car garage with Fenced Yard / Patio area out back for privacy. Walk across the street to an endless amount of shopping and restaurants. Minutes to 485. Great Schools close by. Sweet flooring downstairs with dining area and large kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Big master suite with walk in closet and garden tub upstairs with spacious sized secondary bedrooms. Refrigerator negotiable with longer term lease.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).