Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

10216 Camelback Circle

10216 Camelback Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10216 Camelback Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To schedule a showing, go to www.showmojo.com or call 704-741-0119! Stunning and totally remodeled "HGTV" home with 3 beds and 2 baths close to shopping and restaurants, with easy access to 485! Gorgeous brand new kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and dining area. Large great room with cathedral ceilings along with a fireplace and 2 ceiling fans provide optimal comfort. New flooring and paint throughout. Relax on your brand new tumbled stone patio in your private fenced in backyard. This home also features an attached two car garage- rare for this area!! 680+ credit score required. Available now. Text "Camelback10216" to 704-870-2369 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216 Camelback Circle have any available units?
10216 Camelback Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10216 Camelback Circle have?
Some of 10216 Camelback Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10216 Camelback Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10216 Camelback Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 Camelback Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10216 Camelback Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10216 Camelback Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10216 Camelback Circle offers parking.
Does 10216 Camelback Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10216 Camelback Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 Camelback Circle have a pool?
No, 10216 Camelback Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10216 Camelback Circle have accessible units?
No, 10216 Camelback Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 Camelback Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10216 Camelback Circle has units with dishwashers.
