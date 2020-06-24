10216 Camelback Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

To schedule a showing, go to www.showmojo.com or call 704-741-0119! Stunning and totally remodeled "HGTV" home with 3 beds and 2 baths close to shopping and restaurants, with easy access to 485! Gorgeous brand new kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and dining area. Large great room with cathedral ceilings along with a fireplace and 2 ceiling fans provide optimal comfort. New flooring and paint throughout. Relax on your brand new tumbled stone patio in your private fenced in backyard. This home also features an attached two car garage- rare for this area!! 680+ credit score required. Available now. Text "Camelback10216" to 704-870-2369 for more information.