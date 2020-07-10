10203 Garmoyle Street Available 07/01/20 RARE - ReavenCrest End Unit Townhome - Most cared for Townhome in all of Reavencrest. End Unit to offer more privacy. Many UPGRADES. Three bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms. Vaulted ceiling Master Bed. Master bath offers shower and garden tub. Two car garage. Brazilian Cherry hardwoods throughout except two bedrooms. Lots of crown molding. New paint throughout. Gas fireplace and range. In ground gas for grilling. Stainless appliances. NO PETS **Applications received via: www.CharlottePM.com EACH 18 year old or older MUST complete application**
(RLNE5827423)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10203 Garmoyle Street have any available units?
10203 Garmoyle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10203 Garmoyle Street have?
Some of 10203 Garmoyle Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 Garmoyle Street currently offering any rent specials?
10203 Garmoyle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.