10203 Garmoyle Street Available 07/01/20 RARE - ReavenCrest End Unit Townhome - Most cared for Townhome in all of Reavencrest. End Unit to offer more privacy. Many UPGRADES. Three bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms. Vaulted ceiling Master Bed. Master bath offers shower and garden tub. Two car garage. Brazilian Cherry hardwoods throughout except two bedrooms. Lots of crown molding. New paint throughout. Gas fireplace and range. In ground gas for grilling. Stainless appliances. NO PETS **Applications received via: www.CharlottePM.com EACH 18 year old or older MUST complete application**



(RLNE5827423)