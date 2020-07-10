All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10203 Garmoyle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10203 Garmoyle Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

10203 Garmoyle Street

10203 Garmoyle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10203 Garmoyle Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
10203 Garmoyle Street Available 07/01/20 RARE - ReavenCrest End Unit Townhome - Most cared for Townhome in all of Reavencrest. End Unit to offer more privacy. Many UPGRADES. Three bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms. Vaulted ceiling Master Bed. Master bath offers shower and garden tub. Two car garage. Brazilian Cherry hardwoods throughout except two bedrooms. Lots of crown molding. New paint throughout. Gas fireplace and range. In ground gas for grilling. Stainless appliances. NO PETS **Applications received via: www.CharlottePM.com EACH 18 year old or older MUST complete application**

(RLNE5827423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 Garmoyle Street have any available units?
10203 Garmoyle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10203 Garmoyle Street have?
Some of 10203 Garmoyle Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 Garmoyle Street currently offering any rent specials?
10203 Garmoyle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 Garmoyle Street pet-friendly?
No, 10203 Garmoyle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10203 Garmoyle Street offer parking?
Yes, 10203 Garmoyle Street offers parking.
Does 10203 Garmoyle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10203 Garmoyle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 Garmoyle Street have a pool?
No, 10203 Garmoyle Street does not have a pool.
Does 10203 Garmoyle Street have accessible units?
No, 10203 Garmoyle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 Garmoyle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10203 Garmoyle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte