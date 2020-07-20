10203 Barrands Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful Move-In Ready 5br/4bth Executive Home in the Highly Desirable Community of Berewick, former Model Home.



Huge Master Suite with Sitting Room, Luxury Bath and Custom Walk-In Closet, Formals with Wide Plank Cherry Hardwood Floors, Great Room with Fireplace and Butlers Pantry, Large Spacious Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, Upgraded Appliances, Office/Study with French Doors for Working from Home, Theater and/or Bonus Room, and so much more, a must see today!



Gorgeous landscaping, Custom Entertaining Patio with Pergola, Fenced in Yard, Lush Trees and Bushes. Fur Babies Welcome! With Walking Trails throughout the Neighborhood with 300 Acres of Green Space.



Community Pool & Amenities Included; Community Clubhouse, Pool, Recreation Areas, Gym, Youth Activities and Programs and Sports, Walking Trails, Neighborhood Events and Parties, Green Spaces and so much more!



The Berewick Town Center offers a variety of restaurants, a grocery store and service retail, hotel and medical offices all close by.

Contact us to schedule a showing.