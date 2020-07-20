All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10203 Barrands Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10203 Barrands Lane
Last updated August 2 2019 at 2:30 AM

10203 Barrands Lane

10203 Barrands Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10203 Barrands Ln, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful Move-In Ready 5br/4bth Executive Home in the Highly Desirable Community of Berewick, former Model Home.

Huge Master Suite with Sitting Room, Luxury Bath and Custom Walk-In Closet, Formals with Wide Plank Cherry Hardwood Floors, Great Room with Fireplace and Butlers Pantry, Large Spacious Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, Upgraded Appliances, Office/Study with French Doors for Working from Home, Theater and/or Bonus Room, and so much more, a must see today!

Gorgeous landscaping, Custom Entertaining Patio with Pergola, Fenced in Yard, Lush Trees and Bushes. Fur Babies Welcome! With Walking Trails throughout the Neighborhood with 300 Acres of Green Space.

Community Pool & Amenities Included; Community Clubhouse, Pool, Recreation Areas, Gym, Youth Activities and Programs and Sports, Walking Trails, Neighborhood Events and Parties, Green Spaces and so much more!

The Berewick Town Center offers a variety of restaurants, a grocery store and service retail, hotel and medical offices all close by.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 Barrands Lane have any available units?
10203 Barrands Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10203 Barrands Lane have?
Some of 10203 Barrands Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 Barrands Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10203 Barrands Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 Barrands Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10203 Barrands Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10203 Barrands Lane offer parking?
No, 10203 Barrands Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10203 Barrands Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10203 Barrands Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 Barrands Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10203 Barrands Lane has a pool.
Does 10203 Barrands Lane have accessible units?
No, 10203 Barrands Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 Barrands Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10203 Barrands Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte