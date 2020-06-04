Rent Calculator
Charlotte
Find more places like 10150 Alexander Martin Ave..
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10150 Alexander Martin Ave.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM
10150 Alexander Martin Ave.
10150 Alexander Martin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10150 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Blakeney Greens - Fantastic Blakeney location! Large kitchen with island. Master with tray ceiling, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Spacious second bedroom.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4492768)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. have any available units?
10150 Alexander Martin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. have?
Some of 10150 Alexander Martin Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10150 Alexander Martin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. offers parking.
Does 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. have a pool?
No, 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 Alexander Martin Ave. has units with dishwashers.
