1014 Leigh Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom/2 bath Craftsman Bungalow in popular Villa Heights within walking distance to light rail, breweries and shopping. Gorgeous interior with vaulted ceiling in Great Room and tons of natural light! Upgraded wood floors thru-out! Remodeled kitchen with ss appliances (ss fridge not pictured but included!), newer cabinets and granite tops. Remodeled bathrooms! Big walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Master Bath includes tub and remodeled shower. New roof! New exterior paint. Spacious fenced yard at rear with BIG Trex deck perfect for entertaining. BIG covered front porch and ample parking at paved driveway. Water included!

Contact the owner for showings: Lee 704-900-4584