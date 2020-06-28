All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10123 Trailmoor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10123 Trailmoor Road
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

10123 Trailmoor Road

10123 Trailmoor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10123 Trailmoor Road, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful, spacious home in Berewick with pool, playground, and walking trails! Features open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings in great room, formal dining with gorgeous hardwoods and crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast area, island, and pantry. Easy access to separate laundry room beside kitchen on main level. Master Suite is also on main level features trey ceiling, luxurious master bath with garden tub, stand up shower, and huge master closet! Main level also hosts a separate bedroom with full bath, and a two car garage! Upstairs is home to two additional bedrooms and full bath plus loft area and bonus room, perfect for playroom, media or workout area! Backyard is a perfect size for enjoying this fantastic location close to 485 and Lake Wylie!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have any available units?
10123 Trailmoor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10123 Trailmoor Road have?
Some of 10123 Trailmoor Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10123 Trailmoor Road currently offering any rent specials?
10123 Trailmoor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 Trailmoor Road pet-friendly?
No, 10123 Trailmoor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road offer parking?
Yes, 10123 Trailmoor Road offers parking.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10123 Trailmoor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have a pool?
Yes, 10123 Trailmoor Road has a pool.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have accessible units?
No, 10123 Trailmoor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 Trailmoor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10123 Trailmoor Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte