10123 Trailmoor Road

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful, spacious home in Berewick with pool, playground, and walking trails! Features open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings in great room, formal dining with gorgeous hardwoods and crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast area, island, and pantry. Easy access to separate laundry room beside kitchen on main level. Master Suite is also on main level features trey ceiling, luxurious master bath with garden tub, stand up shower, and huge master closet! Main level also hosts a separate bedroom with full bath, and a two car garage! Upstairs is home to two additional bedrooms and full bath plus loft area and bonus room, perfect for playroom, media or workout area! Backyard is a perfect size for enjoying this fantastic location close to 485 and Lake Wylie!