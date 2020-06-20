10121 Forest Landing Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony Property Amenities

Location Location!! University Area Special! This Stunning & Spacious 3br/2.5 bath well-maintained unit ready to move in. Boasting features you will fall in love with. Welcoming you with laminate wood floors, cozy fireplace to snuggle around, windows bringing tons of natural light in while flowing to the spacious kitchen with all appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space while you get the beautiful view of exterior. Spacious bedrooms upstairs. Not to miss out on the patio perfect for relaxation or cookout with friends. Conveniently located to UNCC,I-485,Restaurants,Shopping,Groceries,Banks,Medical,Transportation & so much more to list here.