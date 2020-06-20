All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:58 PM

10121 Forest Landing Drive

10121 Forest Landing Drive · (704) 493-9818
Location

10121 Forest Landing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Location Location!! University Area Special! This Stunning & Spacious 3br/2.5 bath well-maintained unit ready to move in. Boasting features you will fall in love with. Welcoming you with laminate wood floors, cozy fireplace to snuggle around, windows bringing tons of natural light in while flowing to the spacious kitchen with all appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space while you get the beautiful view of exterior. Spacious bedrooms upstairs. Not to miss out on the patio perfect for relaxation or cookout with friends. Conveniently located to UNCC,I-485,Restaurants,Shopping,Groceries,Banks,Medical,Transportation & so much more to list here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10121 Forest Landing Drive have any available units?
10121 Forest Landing Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10121 Forest Landing Drive have?
Some of 10121 Forest Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10121 Forest Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10121 Forest Landing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10121 Forest Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10121 Forest Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10121 Forest Landing Drive offer parking?
No, 10121 Forest Landing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10121 Forest Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10121 Forest Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10121 Forest Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 10121 Forest Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10121 Forest Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 10121 Forest Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10121 Forest Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10121 Forest Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.
