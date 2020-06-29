All apartments in Charlotte
1010 Bexton Street
1010 Bexton Street

Location

1010 Bexton Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand NEW townhome in beautiful Hadley at Arrowood Station neighborhood located next to the Light Rail. This townhome has all the bells and whistles! Hardwood floors, Granite counters, Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, walk in closets, semi frameless glass door on tiled shower and 2 car garage! The community features a Resort style Pool with cabanas, grills and covered luxury lounging areas. Hop on the light rail and be uptown in 15 minutes without having to pay for parking. Some pictures from the model home are included in the listing. Pets conditional . NO smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Bexton Street have any available units?
1010 Bexton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Bexton Street have?
Some of 1010 Bexton Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Bexton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Bexton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Bexton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Bexton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Bexton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Bexton Street offers parking.
Does 1010 Bexton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Bexton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Bexton Street have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Bexton Street has a pool.
Does 1010 Bexton Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 Bexton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Bexton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Bexton Street has units with dishwashers.
