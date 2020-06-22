All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

1009 E 15th St

1009 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1009 East 15th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e9d7ef0cb ----
1009 E. 15th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205

*HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL $50 OFF FIRST THREE MONTHS IF MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE 4/15/2019*
*DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY*

Stunning house located in sought-after Belmont Neighborhood convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, Plaza-Midwood, NoDa, and Uptown.

This Beautiful Duplex Features:

* 2 Bedrooms
* Updated New Kitchen With New Cabinets, and Granite Counter tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances Included For Your Comfort!
* Spacious Living Room Perfect For Spending Leisure Time!
* New Updated Tiled Bathroom.
* New Flooring throughout!
* Freshly Painted Throughout.
* New Updated Light Fixtures Throughout.
* Front Porch
* Water and Lawn Care included
* Driveway

This Amazing Duplex Is Located Minutes From The Plaza-Midwood Area, I-277, & Uptown Charlotte. Residing In This Unit Will Give you the Luxury Of Having Easy Access To Restaurants, Shopping Centers & Much More!

To Submit An Application Or To Schedule A Showing Feel Free To Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com

( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 E 15th St have any available units?
1009 E 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 E 15th St have?
Some of 1009 E 15th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 E 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1009 E 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 E 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 1009 E 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1009 E 15th St offer parking?
No, 1009 E 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 1009 E 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 E 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 E 15th St have a pool?
No, 1009 E 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1009 E 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1009 E 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 E 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 E 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
