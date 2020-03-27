Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

1006 Allen Street Available 05/01/19 3 Bedroom Home in the Belmont community! - For rent is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Charlotte's Belmont. Spacious living room with carpet flooring. Galley style kitchen off of the living room with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, pantry storage, and plenty of cabinet space. 3 good sized bedrooms with new carpets and fresh paint. Washer and Dryer connections are available. Large backyard.



Close to Uptown Charlotte, NoDa, restaurants, and local breweries.



Call us today to schedule a showing!



