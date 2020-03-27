All apartments in Charlotte
1006 Allen Street

1006 Allen Street · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Allen Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1006 Allen Street Available 05/01/19 3 Bedroom Home in the Belmont community! - For rent is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Charlotte's Belmont. Spacious living room with carpet flooring. Galley style kitchen off of the living room with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, pantry storage, and plenty of cabinet space. 3 good sized bedrooms with new carpets and fresh paint. Washer and Dryer connections are available. Large backyard.

Close to Uptown Charlotte, NoDa, restaurants, and local breweries.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4837455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Allen Street have any available units?
1006 Allen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Allen Street have?
Some of 1006 Allen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Allen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Allen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Allen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1006 Allen Street offer parking?
No, 1006 Allen Street does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Allen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 1006 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Allen Street has units with dishwashers.
