10032 Blakeney Preserve Dr - 1

Amenities
Blakeney Preserve of Ballantyne! Beautiful 3 Br Townhouse with Garage! - Brown & Glenn Realty has a beautiful townhouse for rent in Blakeney Preserve of Ballantyne, located off of Ardrey Kell near Rea Road. The townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and over 1,700 square feet. Spacious rooms, granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen, a 2-car garage, a gas-log fireplace in the living room, hardwoods and carpet mix, garden tub in the master suite, and washer/dryer included!
No Pets!
(RLNE3384135)