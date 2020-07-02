10032 Blakeney Preserve Dr - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Blakeney Preserve of Ballantyne! Beautiful 3 Br Townhouse with Garage! - Brown & Glenn Realty has a beautiful townhouse for rent in Blakeney Preserve of Ballantyne, located off of Ardrey Kell near Rea Road. The townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and over 1,700 square feet. Spacious rooms, granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen, a 2-car garage, a gas-log fireplace in the living room, hardwoods and carpet mix, garden tub in the master suite, and washer/dryer included!



No Pets!



(RLNE3384135)