10023 Loughlin Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM
10023 Loughlin Lane
10023 Loughlin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
10023 Loughlin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Do not miss! Spacious 2 story home located at the Cul-De-Sac lot in Kingsbridges subdivison. Featuring master on the main. Hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10023 Loughlin Lane have any available units?
10023 Loughlin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 10023 Loughlin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10023 Loughlin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 Loughlin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10023 Loughlin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10023 Loughlin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10023 Loughlin Lane offers parking.
Does 10023 Loughlin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10023 Loughlin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 Loughlin Lane have a pool?
No, 10023 Loughlin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10023 Loughlin Lane have accessible units?
No, 10023 Loughlin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 Loughlin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10023 Loughlin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10023 Loughlin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10023 Loughlin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
