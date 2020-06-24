All apartments in Charlotte
1002 Justice Avenue

1002 Justice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Justice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon is this beautiful 4-bedroom/2-bath home on a corner lot in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has been completely renovated throughout. The kichen and bathrooms have tile flooring, while the rest of the home has hardwood style laminate floors. The kitchen is all new with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops and new appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with large tile shower. The other three bedrooms are all a good size and share a bathroom. All of the windows and fixtures are new and the interior is freshly painted in a neutral gray. Full size washer/dryer connections. The exterior of the home is in the process of having new siding installed as well. This is a great house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 650 required-no exceptions! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history. $50 application per person. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available the beginning of May for only $1350/month. Security deposit of $1350 required. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Justice Avenue have any available units?
1002 Justice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Justice Avenue have?
Some of 1002 Justice Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Justice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Justice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Justice Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Justice Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Justice Avenue offer parking?
No, 1002 Justice Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Justice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Justice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Justice Avenue have a pool?
No, 1002 Justice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Justice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1002 Justice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Justice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Justice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
