1002 Justice Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available soon is this beautiful 4-bedroom/2-bath home on a corner lot in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has been completely renovated throughout. The kichen and bathrooms have tile flooring, while the rest of the home has hardwood style laminate floors. The kitchen is all new with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops and new appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with large tile shower. The other three bedrooms are all a good size and share a bathroom. All of the windows and fixtures are new and the interior is freshly painted in a neutral gray. Full size washer/dryer connections. The exterior of the home is in the process of having new siding installed as well. This is a great house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 650 required-no exceptions! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history. $50 application per person. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available the beginning of May for only $1350/month. Security deposit of $1350 required. Call now to schedule a showing.