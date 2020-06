Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in the Cotswold area, one of Charlotte's most popular neighborhoods! Situated at the end of a street, not only is the location is superb, but this home has more privacy than most! Fenced yard all around, new deck, AC, and completely new throughout. Come check out the master bath and closet you will be amazed at the detail.