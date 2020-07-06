All apartments in Charlotte
1000 Herrin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 Herrin Avenue

1000 Herrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom 1 bath home located in the heart of NODA just minutes away from all the shops, sites, and restaurants the area has to offer! Very large fully fenced in backyard with plenty of shade. Recently refreshed hardwood flooring throughout with a fresh coat of paint as well. Located with easy access to N Tryon and the 36th St LightRail Station for easy commuting without sacrificing the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.

Available for a self-viewing tour today!

*This property does not accept any housing subsidies*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Herrin Avenue have any available units?
1000 Herrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1000 Herrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Herrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Herrin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Herrin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Herrin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1000 Herrin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Herrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Herrin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Herrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 Herrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Herrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 Herrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Herrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Herrin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Herrin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Herrin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

