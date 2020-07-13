200 Eddy Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

MISSOULA - These apartments are four blocks from the University and close to downtown. Amenities consist of 715 square feet of living space, dining room, spacious living room, on-site coin-op laundry facilities, one storage locker per unit, and one assigned off-street parking space per unit. Unit #2F is a two bedroom unit on the second level. 7-2020 - new vinyl windows!



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are included. No satellite dishes permitted. Pets may be considered with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking units and renter’s insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*