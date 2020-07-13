All apartments in Missoula
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

200 Eddy Ave.

200 Eddy Avenue · (406) 203-0586
Location

200 Eddy Avenue, Missoula, MT 59801
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2F · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
MISSOULA - These apartments are four blocks from the University and close to downtown. Amenities consist of 715 square feet of living space, dining room, spacious living room, on-site coin-op laundry facilities, one storage locker per unit, and one assigned off-street parking space per unit. Unit #2F is a two bedroom unit on the second level. 7-2020 - new vinyl windows!

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are included. No satellite dishes permitted. Pets may be considered with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking units and renter’s insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Eddy Ave. have any available units?
200 Eddy Ave. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
Is 200 Eddy Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
200 Eddy Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Eddy Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Eddy Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 200 Eddy Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 200 Eddy Ave. offers parking.
Does 200 Eddy Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Eddy Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Eddy Ave. have a pool?
No, 200 Eddy Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 200 Eddy Ave. have accessible units?
No, 200 Eddy Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Eddy Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Eddy Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Eddy Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Eddy Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
