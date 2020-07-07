Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
DE Lofts
DE Lofts
509 Delaware St
·
No Longer Available
Location
509 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does DE Lofts have any available units?
DE Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is DE Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
DE Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is DE Lofts pet-friendly?
No, DE Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does DE Lofts offer parking?
No, DE Lofts does not offer parking.
Does DE Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, DE Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does DE Lofts have a pool?
No, DE Lofts does not have a pool.
Does DE Lofts have accessible units?
No, DE Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does DE Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, DE Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does DE Lofts have units with air conditioning?
No, DE Lofts does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
