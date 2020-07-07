All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like DE Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
DE Lofts
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:14 PM

DE Lofts

509 Delaware St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
River Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

509 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does DE Lofts have any available units?
DE Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is DE Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
DE Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is DE Lofts pet-friendly?
No, DE Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does DE Lofts offer parking?
No, DE Lofts does not offer parking.
Does DE Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, DE Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does DE Lofts have a pool?
No, DE Lofts does not have a pool.
Does DE Lofts have accessible units?
No, DE Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does DE Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, DE Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does DE Lofts have units with air conditioning?
No, DE Lofts does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary