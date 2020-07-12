/
river market
214 Apartments for rent in River Market, Kansas City, MO
38 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
241 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
1 Unit Available
310 Delaware, Unit 308
310 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1475 sqft
Full Upgrade 310 Delaware is an historic building located in the heart of the River Market. The building includes commercial space on the first floor and 33 residential units on floors 2 through 4.
1 Unit Available
310 Delaware, Unit 212
310 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
995 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom loft on Delaware street. 310 Delaware is an historic building located in the heart of the River Market.
1 Unit Available
309 Delaware Street, Unit 201
309 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,230
893 sqft
Totally Renovated in May 2018. The Lofts on Delaware are all historic buildings located in the heart of the River Market. The buildings include 309, 412, 509, & 510 Delaware.
1 Unit Available
509 Delaware Street, Unit 302
509 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
Totally renovated in the Fall of 2018- The Lofts on Delaware are all historic buildings located in the heart of the River Market. The buildings include 309, 412, 509, & 510 Delaware.
Results within 1 mile of River Market
32 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$995
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
9 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
17 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
21 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
38 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,246
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
32 Units Available
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer.
153 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
21 Units Available
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,274
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
15 Units Available
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$987
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
5 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
8 Units Available
600 Central Street
600 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1313 sqft
OGGI Lofts (pronounced OH-gee) are gorgeous, newly renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Downtown Kansas City. With stunning views of the River Market and beyond, enjoy amazing amenities both in and outside your home!
10 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
85 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
3 Units Available
Sky on Main
920 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
Sky On Main offers condo-level finishes not commonly found in Kansas City apartments. From Concierge-level services to upgraded sound proofing and ultra-luxury finishes, you may feel a bit spoiled.
57 Units Available
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,028
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1431 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.
1 Unit Available
600 E 8th St 9S
600 East 8th Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished studio, all utilities paid! - Property Id: 166492 Urban living at its best! Furnished studio apartment with washer and dryer in unit, fitness center, pool, secure parking, consigliere Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
706 Broadway #501
706 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
725 sqft
706 Broadway at Soho Condo Great Building - Quiet 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom with Condo located in Private Boutique Condominium Building With Excellent Modern Amenities: Fitness Center; Movie Room; Club Room With Granite Kitchenette, Bar, Pool Table,
1 Unit Available
1225 Union Avenue - 302
1225 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1000 sqft
Superior living in the West Bottoms! This unit is located on the 3rd floor of the Murdock Lofts! ~Open floor plan ~ Exposed brick ~ Original wood beams ~ The building features a great location in the West Bottoms near The Ship, & close walking
