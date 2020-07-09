All apartments in Kansas City
8735 Maiden Lane

Location

8735 Maiden Lane, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b00cd103d ---- Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Features a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, unfinished basement and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Central Air Covered Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
