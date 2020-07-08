Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5665 Bales Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5665 Bales Avenue
5665 Bales Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5665 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nice home in Kansas City Mo with 2 bedroom and 1 bath, one car garage and fenced in back yard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5665 Bales Avenue have any available units?
5665 Bales Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5665 Bales Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5665 Bales Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5665 Bales Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5665 Bales Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5665 Bales Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5665 Bales Avenue offers parking.
Does 5665 Bales Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5665 Bales Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5665 Bales Avenue have a pool?
No, 5665 Bales Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5665 Bales Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5665 Bales Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5665 Bales Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5665 Bales Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5665 Bales Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5665 Bales Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
