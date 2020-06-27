Rent Calculator
5611 Byrams Ford Road
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM
5611 Byrams Ford Road
5611 Byrams Ford Road
No Longer Available
Location
5611 Byrams Ford Road, Kansas City, MO 64129
Coachlight Square
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home. Hardwoods throughout. Large yard with patio. Unfinished basement with so much storage. Email me today for a showing!
*No housing vouchers accepted.
*Utilities ARE NOT included
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kansas-city-mo?lid=12437873
(RLNE5048067)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5611 Byrams Ford Road have any available units?
5611 Byrams Ford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5611 Byrams Ford Road have?
Some of 5611 Byrams Ford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5611 Byrams Ford Road currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Byrams Ford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Byrams Ford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 Byrams Ford Road is pet friendly.
Does 5611 Byrams Ford Road offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Byrams Ford Road offers parking.
Does 5611 Byrams Ford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Byrams Ford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Byrams Ford Road have a pool?
No, 5611 Byrams Ford Road does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Byrams Ford Road have accessible units?
No, 5611 Byrams Ford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Byrams Ford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 Byrams Ford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
