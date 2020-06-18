4610 E 113th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*******Available July **********



Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located at 4610 E. 113th Street



We require:

Household income must exceed 3 times the monthly rent

Copy of ID

Successful rental history



We DO NOT accept Housing Vouchers

Rent $1050

Deposit $1050



Call Rachel to schedule an appointment at 816-406-6798