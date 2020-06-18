Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4610 E 113th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4610 E 113th St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4610 E 113th St
4610 East 113th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4610 East 113th Street, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*******Available July **********
Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located at 4610 E. 113th Street
We require:
Household income must exceed 3 times the monthly rent
Copy of ID
Successful rental history
We DO NOT accept Housing Vouchers
Rent $1050
Deposit $1050
Call Rachel to schedule an appointment at 816-406-6798
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4610 E 113th St have any available units?
4610 E 113th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4610 E 113th St have?
Some of 4610 E 113th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4610 E 113th St currently offering any rent specials?
4610 E 113th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 E 113th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 E 113th St is pet friendly.
Does 4610 E 113th St offer parking?
No, 4610 E 113th St does not offer parking.
Does 4610 E 113th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 E 113th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 E 113th St have a pool?
No, 4610 E 113th St does not have a pool.
Does 4610 E 113th St have accessible units?
No, 4610 E 113th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 E 113th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 E 113th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary