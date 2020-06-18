All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4610 E 113th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4610 E 113th St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

4610 E 113th St

4610 East 113th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4610 East 113th Street, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*******Available July **********

Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located at 4610 E. 113th Street

We require:
Household income must exceed 3 times the monthly rent
Copy of ID
Successful rental history

We DO NOT accept Housing Vouchers
Rent $1050
Deposit $1050

Call Rachel to schedule an appointment at 816-406-6798

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 E 113th St have any available units?
4610 E 113th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 E 113th St have?
Some of 4610 E 113th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 E 113th St currently offering any rent specials?
4610 E 113th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 E 113th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 E 113th St is pet friendly.
Does 4610 E 113th St offer parking?
No, 4610 E 113th St does not offer parking.
Does 4610 E 113th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 E 113th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 E 113th St have a pool?
No, 4610 E 113th St does not have a pool.
Does 4610 E 113th St have accessible units?
No, 4610 E 113th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 E 113th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 E 113th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary