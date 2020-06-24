2638 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127 East Community Team South
3 Bedroom Home w/ Updates - Check out this 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home with updated kitchen, remodeled bathroom, newer paint. Clean and in great shape. Don't miss this great place to live before it's gone.
Pets are welcomed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2638 Cypress Avenue have any available units?
2638 Cypress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.