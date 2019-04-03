209 NE 88th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious North Land 3 BDR 2.5 BTH $1250 Rent $1250 Deposit



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application. It is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



