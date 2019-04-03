All apartments in Kansas City
209 NE 88th Terrace

209 Northeast 88th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

209 Northeast 88th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Sherrydale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious North Land 3 BDR 2.5 BTH $1250 Rent $1250 Deposit - Spacious North Land 3 BDR 2.5 BTH $1250 Rent $1250 Deposit

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.
We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application. It is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5351950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 NE 88th Terrace have any available units?
209 NE 88th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 209 NE 88th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
209 NE 88th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 NE 88th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 NE 88th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 209 NE 88th Terrace offer parking?
No, 209 NE 88th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 209 NE 88th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 NE 88th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 NE 88th Terrace have a pool?
No, 209 NE 88th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 209 NE 88th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 209 NE 88th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 209 NE 88th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 NE 88th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 NE 88th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 NE 88th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

