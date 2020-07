Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Enjoy city-living in the renowned Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Mast Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances in a clean, nicely landscaped community conveniently located just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.

Close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; Mast Apartments is perfectly positioned in the heart of the Twin Cities.