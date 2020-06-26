997 Fairmount Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 09/15/19 Beautiful duplex in Crocus Hill - Property Id: 146919



Beautiful 3 bedroom unit in heart of Crocus Hill Bright and sunny lower unit available in this perfectly located duplex. Large living and dining rooms feature beautiful details and plenty of windows. True 3 bedroom/1 bath unit with a bonus 3 season sunroom in the back. Remodeled bath and spacious kitchen featuring granite countertops. Free private washer and dryer in basement in addition to a large storage room. Unit includes a 2 car garage. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, tenant responsible for all other utilities. Pets OK on a case by case basis

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146919p

Property Id 146919



(RLNE5089633)