St. Paul, MN
997 Fairmount Ave 1
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

997 Fairmount Ave 1

997 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

997 Fairmount Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 09/15/19 Beautiful duplex in Crocus Hill - Property Id: 146919

Beautiful 3 bedroom unit in heart of Crocus Hill Bright and sunny lower unit available in this perfectly located duplex. Large living and dining rooms feature beautiful details and plenty of windows. True 3 bedroom/1 bath unit with a bonus 3 season sunroom in the back. Remodeled bath and spacious kitchen featuring granite countertops. Free private washer and dryer in basement in addition to a large storage room. Unit includes a 2 car garage. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, tenant responsible for all other utilities. Pets OK on a case by case basis
Property Id 146919

(RLNE5089633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 Fairmount Ave 1 have any available units?
997 Fairmount Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 997 Fairmount Ave 1 have?
Some of 997 Fairmount Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 997 Fairmount Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
997 Fairmount Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 Fairmount Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 997 Fairmount Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 997 Fairmount Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 997 Fairmount Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 997 Fairmount Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 997 Fairmount Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 Fairmount Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 997 Fairmount Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 997 Fairmount Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 997 Fairmount Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 997 Fairmount Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 997 Fairmount Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
