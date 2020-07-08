All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

930 Algonquin Ave

930 Algonquin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

930 Algonquin Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Beaver Lake Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom/1 bath house is small but quaint. Kitchen is large enough for a table with a screened in porch right off the kitchen, perfect for dinner on those summer nights. This unit will be avaialble for October 15, 2019. Large front yard with plenty of off street parking. Bedrooms are smaller, however the main living area is of good size. Entire home is hard wood floor or vinyl flooring, which makes cleaning much easier.
Application fee is $45 per adult. This home is not Section 8 approved. No major felonies/UD's.
Ask about pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Algonquin Ave have any available units?
930 Algonquin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Algonquin Ave have?
Some of 930 Algonquin Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Algonquin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
930 Algonquin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Algonquin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Algonquin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 930 Algonquin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 930 Algonquin Ave offers parking.
Does 930 Algonquin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Algonquin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Algonquin Ave have a pool?
No, 930 Algonquin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 930 Algonquin Ave have accessible units?
No, 930 Algonquin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Algonquin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Algonquin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

