930 Algonquin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom/1 bath house is small but quaint. Kitchen is large enough for a table with a screened in porch right off the kitchen, perfect for dinner on those summer nights. This unit will be avaialble for October 15, 2019. Large front yard with plenty of off street parking. Bedrooms are smaller, however the main living area is of good size. Entire home is hard wood floor or vinyl flooring, which makes cleaning much easier.

Application fee is $45 per adult. This home is not Section 8 approved. No major felonies/UD's.

Ask about pet policy.