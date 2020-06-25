928 Saint Clair Ave

Amenities
Available 5/1!
You will absolutely love this charming 2 BR/1 full bath upper-level duplex in the Summit Hill Neighborhood of St. Paul!
This home features hardwood floors, lots of windows, a nice and bright cozy sunroom with French doors to enjoy your morning coffee, beautiful living room with brick fireplace and mantle, a spacious dining room with charming built-in hutches and lovely curved archways.
Other features include two nice-sized bedrooms, a full bath, separate laundry and utilities, tuck under one-car garage, shared outdoor patio/deck and plenty of storage space.
Bring your pet! One cat or one dog under 20 pounds allowed. $250 pet deposit (refundable) required.
Water, sewer, and trash INCLUDED in rent!!
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
One pet okay! One cat or one dog under 20 pounds
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available 5/1/19
One- car tuck under garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing