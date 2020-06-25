All apartments in St. Paul
928 Saint Clair Ave

Location

928 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 5/1!

You will absolutely love this charming 2 BR/1 full bath upper-level duplex in the Summit Hill Neighborhood of St. Paul!

This home features hardwood floors, lots of windows, a nice and bright cozy sunroom with French doors to enjoy your morning coffee, beautiful living room with brick fireplace and mantle, a spacious dining room with charming built-in hutches and lovely curved archways.

Other features include two nice-sized bedrooms, a full bath, separate laundry and utilities, tuck under one-car garage, shared outdoor patio/deck and plenty of storage space.

Bring your pet! One cat or one dog under 20 pounds allowed. $250 pet deposit (refundable) required.

Water, sewer, and trash INCLUDED in rent!!

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
One pet okay! One cat or one dog under 20 pounds
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available 5/1/19
One- car tuck under garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Saint Clair Ave have any available units?
928 Saint Clair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Saint Clair Ave have?
Some of 928 Saint Clair Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Saint Clair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
928 Saint Clair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Saint Clair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Saint Clair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 928 Saint Clair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 928 Saint Clair Ave offers parking.
Does 928 Saint Clair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Saint Clair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Saint Clair Ave have a pool?
No, 928 Saint Clair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 928 Saint Clair Ave have accessible units?
No, 928 Saint Clair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Saint Clair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 Saint Clair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
