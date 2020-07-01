914 Aldine St

Amenities

Hamline/Midway home! This home features Nice updates throughout and AVAI.NOW! Enjoy main level living kitchen, bathroom, spacious bright living room with fantastic windows thru. out and gorgeous wood work. Kitchen has been updated.

The upstairs has a huge bedroom W/ tons of storage and separate living room/office space.

Enjoy a detached single car garage with extra deep huge yard!

Enjoy sunny spring days and hot summer night on the front porch or screened in back porch!

Large dry basement, ready for you to bring in your own washer/dryer!

This home is Close to Hamline University, fair grounds and more.

Hancock/Hamline Magnet Elementary School

Murray Middle School

Como Park Senior High School



Rental Requirements~

Income 3 times the rent

Deposit equal to rent

Clean back ground check

Credit check 600 min

Max 4 occupants



Sorry this home does not participate in Section 8/Govt. assistance



No utilities included in rent



Go to our website to fill out application or fill out agent contact form.

WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com



Text Agent for additional questions-

612.545.8138

Home is avail now.