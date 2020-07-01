All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
914 Aldine St
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

914 Aldine St

914 Aldine Street · No Longer Available
Location

914 Aldine Street, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Hamline/Midway home! This home features Nice updates throughout and AVAI.NOW! Enjoy main level living kitchen, bathroom, spacious bright living room with fantastic windows thru. out and gorgeous wood work. Kitchen has been updated.
The upstairs has a huge bedroom W/ tons of storage and separate living room/office space.
Enjoy a detached single car garage with extra deep huge yard!
Enjoy sunny spring days and hot summer night on the front porch or screened in back porch!
Large dry basement, ready for you to bring in your own washer/dryer!
This home is Close to Hamline University, fair grounds and more.
Hancock/Hamline Magnet Elementary School
Murray Middle School
Como Park Senior High School

Rental Requirements~
Income 3 times the rent
Deposit equal to rent
Clean back ground check
Credit check 600 min
Max 4 occupants

Sorry this home does not participate in Section 8/Govt. assistance

No utilities included in rent

Go to our website to fill out application or fill out agent contact form.
WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

Text Agent for additional questions-
612.545.8138
Home is avail now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Aldine St have any available units?
914 Aldine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Aldine St have?
Some of 914 Aldine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Aldine St currently offering any rent specials?
914 Aldine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Aldine St pet-friendly?
No, 914 Aldine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 914 Aldine St offer parking?
Yes, 914 Aldine St offers parking.
Does 914 Aldine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Aldine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Aldine St have a pool?
No, 914 Aldine St does not have a pool.
Does 914 Aldine St have accessible units?
No, 914 Aldine St does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Aldine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Aldine St does not have units with dishwashers.

