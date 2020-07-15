6 Apartments for rent in Hastings, MN

/
1 Unit Available
3489 Century Drive
3489 Century Drive, Hastings, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3489 Century Drive Available 09/01/20 End Unit Townhouse available September 1, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Bath, Gas Fireplace, Walkout to Patio - Townhouse in Hastings available September 1.
1 Unit Available
Dakota Hills
1149 14th Street West
1149 14th Street West, Hastings, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1656 sqft
Raised Rambler-3 BR on one-level in Great Family Neighborhood. Large lower level family room. Sprinkler System & Central air. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
1 Unit Available
1348 17th Street West
1348 17th Street West, Hastings, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2004 sqft
Walkout Rambler. Main floor Living Room & Family Room with decorative fireplace. Open Floor Plan. A private yard w/ Huge Maintenance-Free Deck, Patio & Shed. 3 BR's on main floor. Hdwd Flrs. Lower Level 2nd Family Room has lookout windows.
1 Unit Available
9737 Wellington Rdg
9737 Wellington Ridge, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
2677 sqft
Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Woodbury! This 4050 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S
6776 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S Available 05/01/20 Spacious *3Bed*2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Apr 15-May 1 - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath townhome has an open floor plan and has been well-maintained.
1 Unit Available
Saint Paul Park
16 River Woods Drive W
16 River Woods Drive West, St. Paul Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
16 River Woods Drive W Available 10/01/20 Townhouse Available October 1, Open Floor Plan, Loft Area, Gas Fireplace, Attached Garage - Townhome available October 1 in St. Paul Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hastings, the median rent is $603 for a studio, $743 for a 1-bedroom, $937 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,328 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hastings, check out our monthly Hastings Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hastings area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hastings from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, St. Louis Park, and Bloomington.
