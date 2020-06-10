904 4th Street East

Amenities

I am looking for the right, long term tenant, to sign a year leases and make this place home, providing a flexible move-in (September 15st - October 1st ). This modern style floor plan apartment located in Dayton's bluff has over 900 sq. Ft. of fantastic living space. It features 2 bedrooms with large closets, 1 bathroom, newer carpet in both bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, a kitchen island, a newly redone bathroom, and front and back entry. 1 Garage spot available (extra cost), 1 off-street parking included. Storage room and shared laundry in the freshly revamped basement included in the rent. $1200/month includes water, sewer, trash, gas, laundry, storage. The only utility tenant is responsible for is electricity!!



Sorry, No Pets.

Residents are responsible for lawn and snow care.



Convenient Dayton's Bluff location blocks to Mississippi Market, Swede Hollow Cafe, Dancing Goat Coffeehouse, walking & bike trails and two breweries new in Dayton's Bluff!



