Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:45 AM

904 4th Street East

Location

904 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
I am looking for the right, long term tenant, to sign a year leases and make this place home, providing a flexible move-in (September 15st - October 1st ). This modern style floor plan apartment located in Dayton's bluff has over 900 sq. Ft. of fantastic living space. It features 2 bedrooms with large closets, 1 bathroom, newer carpet in both bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, a kitchen island, a newly redone bathroom, and front and back entry. 1 Garage spot available (extra cost), 1 off-street parking included. Storage room and shared laundry in the freshly revamped basement included in the rent. $1200/month includes water, sewer, trash, gas, laundry, storage. The only utility tenant is responsible for is electricity!!

Sorry, No Pets.
Residents are responsible for lawn and snow care.

Convenient Dayton's Bluff location blocks to Mississippi Market, Swede Hollow Cafe, Dancing Goat Coffeehouse, walking & bike trails and two breweries new in Dayton's Bluff!

Please visit our website for more information about the property, other potential properties, and our move-in application.

https://revolutionrenting.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

