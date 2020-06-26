All apartments in St. Paul
878 Carroll Ave.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

878 Carroll Ave.

878 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

878 Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1-level living with this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a partially fenced backyard. Enjoy the built-in buffet in your formal dining room while entertaining! The front porch is perfect for relaxing on a warm summer night. Close to shops and restaurants on Grand and Selby/Dale!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/cChLY4T2RcQ

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, & Cable & Telephone

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 7/10/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

