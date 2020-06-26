878 Carroll Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1-level living with this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a partially fenced backyard. Enjoy the built-in buffet in your formal dining room while entertaining! The front porch is perfect for relaxing on a warm summer night. Close to shops and restaurants on Grand and Selby/Dale!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, & Cable & Telephone



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 7/10/19

