Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM
871 Maryland Ave - 2
871 Maryland Avenue East
·
No Longer Available
Location
871 Maryland Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New Kitchen and appliances, New carpet and Vinyl. upper level duplex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 871 Maryland Ave - 2 have any available units?
871 Maryland Ave - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 871 Maryland Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
871 Maryland Ave - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Maryland Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 871 Maryland Ave - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 871 Maryland Ave - 2 offer parking?
No, 871 Maryland Ave - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 871 Maryland Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Maryland Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Maryland Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 871 Maryland Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 871 Maryland Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 871 Maryland Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Maryland Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 Maryland Ave - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Maryland Ave - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 Maryland Ave - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
