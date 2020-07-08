869 Arkwright Street North

Amenities
Come see this unique and completely renovated 1 bedroom plus in owner-occupied Duplex!
8-foot sliding French doors, lofted ceiling with exposed beams, Mahogany-colored bamboo floor, porcelain tiles, eat-in nook bench, giant kitchen with butcher-block counter-tops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel dishwasher, extra storage, LED dimmer lights and fan, floating soaker bath with skylight and separate shower, vessel sink, large-fenced yard with room to garden, new insulation, clean
Free laundry
Up and coming area--in a convenient location--first exit off Downtown Saint Paul--close to restaurants Brunson's Pub, Tongue in Cheek, Eastside Thai, Eastside Bar, Caydence Records and Cofffee shop, Vertical Endeavors, area hospitals/specialty clinic/Neuroscience center, MetroState University, new community library and workout center
*Must have Solid Credit Score, References, and verifiable income at 4X the rent. No evictions.