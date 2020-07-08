All apartments in St. Paul
/
St. Paul, MN
/
869 Arkwright Street North
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 AM

869 Arkwright Street North

869 North Arkwright Street · No Longer Available
Location

869 North Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
dogs allowed
Come see this unique and completely renovated 1 bedroom plus in owner-occupied Duplex!

8-foot sliding French doors, lofted ceiling with exposed beams, Mahogany-colored bamboo floor, porcelain tiles, eat-in nook bench, giant kitchen with butcher-block counter-tops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel dishwasher, extra storage, LED dimmer lights and fan, floating soaker bath with skylight and separate shower, vessel sink, large-fenced yard with room to garden, new insulation, clean

Free laundry

Up and coming area--in a convenient location--first exit off Downtown Saint Paul--close to restaurants Brunson's Pub, Tongue in Cheek, Eastside Thai, Eastside Bar, Caydence Records and Cofffee shop, Vertical Endeavors, area hospitals/specialty clinic/Neuroscience center, MetroState University, new community library and workout center

*Must have Solid Credit Score, References, and verifiable income at 4X the rent. No evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

