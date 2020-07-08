869 Arkwright Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym dogs allowed

Come see this unique and completely renovated 1 bedroom plus in owner-occupied Duplex!



8-foot sliding French doors, lofted ceiling with exposed beams, Mahogany-colored bamboo floor, porcelain tiles, eat-in nook bench, giant kitchen with butcher-block counter-tops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel dishwasher, extra storage, LED dimmer lights and fan, floating soaker bath with skylight and separate shower, vessel sink, large-fenced yard with room to garden, new insulation, clean



Free laundry



Up and coming area--in a convenient location--first exit off Downtown Saint Paul--close to restaurants Brunson's Pub, Tongue in Cheek, Eastside Thai, Eastside Bar, Caydence Records and Cofffee shop, Vertical Endeavors, area hospitals/specialty clinic/Neuroscience center, MetroState University, new community library and workout center



*Must have Solid Credit Score, References, and verifiable income at 4X the rent. No evictions.