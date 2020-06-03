Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan range

830 Carroll Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Br / 1 Ba Home w/ Fenced-in Yard in St Paul! - Another Great Listing From Citiesrentals.com!



This charming single family home is conveniently located in the Summit/University neighborhood of St. Paul, with great access to restaurants, shops, and I 94.



It features a fenced-in yard, two 3-season porches (one in front, one in back), and beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and formal dining room. The upper level has a large master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, and bathroom. The basement is unfinished and great for storage. Washer and dryer included.



Pets considered with pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. On-street parking.



Please call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.



(RLNE2458254)