Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

830 Carroll Ave

830 West Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 West Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
830 Carroll Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Br / 1 Ba Home w/ Fenced-in Yard in St Paul! - Another Great Listing From Citiesrentals.com!

This charming single family home is conveniently located in the Summit/University neighborhood of St. Paul, with great access to restaurants, shops, and I 94.

It features a fenced-in yard, two 3-season porches (one in front, one in back), and beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and formal dining room. The upper level has a large master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, and bathroom. The basement is unfinished and great for storage. Washer and dryer included.

Pets considered with pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. On-street parking.

Please call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.

(RLNE2458254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Carroll Ave have any available units?
830 Carroll Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Carroll Ave have?
Some of 830 Carroll Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Carroll Ave currently offering any rent specials?
830 Carroll Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Carroll Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Carroll Ave is pet friendly.
Does 830 Carroll Ave offer parking?
No, 830 Carroll Ave does not offer parking.
Does 830 Carroll Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Carroll Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Carroll Ave have a pool?
No, 830 Carroll Ave does not have a pool.
Does 830 Carroll Ave have accessible units?
No, 830 Carroll Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Carroll Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Carroll Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

