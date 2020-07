Amenities

Beautiful Grand Ave apartment located above quaint shops and

restaurants. You can not beat this location!!!



This one bedroom unit is in a secure building located on Historic Grand Avenue.

There are wood floors throughout the majority of the apartment with ceramic tile in the bathroom and carpet in the bedroom.



The landlord pays water, trash and heat with the tenant paying electricty, internet/cable and cooking gas.

There are is a clean large laundry room on site.



We do allow cats and dogs with a $200.00 non refundable pet fee. We do not charge cat rent, however we do charge monthly dog rent according to the weight of the pet. If the dog is under 40 lbs it is $50.00/month; 41 lbs and over is $75.00/month.



Please contact Penny at (651) 755-4569 to make an appointment to see this beautiful apartment.