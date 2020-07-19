750 Maryland Avenue East

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom, 1 and 1/4 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! Unit features beautiful hardwood floors, lots of natural light, remodeled kitchen with a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space, laundry, separate living/dining areas, and a detached one car garage! Cozy up to the fireplace this winter!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/v52wRjPZQjY



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.