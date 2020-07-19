All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 750 Maryland Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
750 Maryland Avenue East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

750 Maryland Avenue East

750 Maryland Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

750 Maryland Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 1 and 1/4 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! Unit features beautiful hardwood floors, lots of natural light, remodeled kitchen with a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space, laundry, separate living/dining areas, and a detached one car garage! Cozy up to the fireplace this winter!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/v52wRjPZQjY

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Maryland Avenue East have any available units?
750 Maryland Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Maryland Avenue East have?
Some of 750 Maryland Avenue East's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Maryland Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
750 Maryland Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Maryland Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Maryland Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 750 Maryland Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 750 Maryland Avenue East offers parking.
Does 750 Maryland Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Maryland Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Maryland Avenue East have a pool?
No, 750 Maryland Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 750 Maryland Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 750 Maryland Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Maryland Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Maryland Avenue East has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law