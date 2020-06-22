All apartments in St. Paul
724 Marshall Avenue - 724
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

724 Marshall Avenue - 724

724 Marshall Avenue · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

724 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
We will be remodeling the kitchen - come check it out!
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Parking by Permit Only.
Laundry: Laundry in unit.
Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave.
Split level townhouse
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 have any available units?
724 Marshall Avenue - 724 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 have?
Some of 724 Marshall Avenue - 724's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 currently offering any rent specials?
724 Marshall Avenue - 724 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 is pet friendly.
Does 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 offer parking?
Yes, 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 does offer parking.
Does 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 have a pool?
No, 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 does not have a pool.
Does 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 have accessible units?
No, 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Marshall Avenue - 724 does not have units with dishwashers.
