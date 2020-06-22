724 Marshall Avenue - 724

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

We will be remodeling the kitchen - come check it out!

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Parking by Permit Only.

Laundry: Laundry in unit.

Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave.

Split level townhouse

Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.