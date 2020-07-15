/
stillwater
27 Apartments for rent in Stillwater, MN📍
124 Main Street N
124 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 Main Street N in Stillwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.
3514 White Pine Way
3514 White Pine Way, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
Immaculate townhome located in the desirable Millbrook neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen with all upgraded stainless appliances. Bright and open main level with hardwood and carpet make this home warm and inviting.
Results within 5 miles of Stillwater
511 2nd Street-012
511 2nd St, North Hudson, WI
Studio
$520
250 sqft
22 Retail/Office Units Beautiful Building in Downtown Hudson
Results within 10 miles of Stillwater
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Cedar Ridge
1401 Namekagon St, Hudson, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,008
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1224 sqft
Cedar Ridge features beautiful & affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious bedrooms, a personal walk out patio & a convenient on-site laundry facility.
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$932
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
North St. Paul
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
North St. Paul
17th Avenue Flats
2635 Helen St N, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
880 sqft
Community includes emergency maintenance, online rent payments, and additional storage. Units include air conditioner, dishwasher, and disposal. Located just steps from multiple shopping and dining options.
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
North St. Paul
Village Manor
2327 11th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Manor is a spacious living complex a short distance from downtown St. Paul, featuring 24-hour maintenance and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Separate kitchen and dining areas come with air conditioning and individual dishwasher and refrigerator units.
469 Leeward Trail
469 Leeward Trail, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1091 sqft
469 Leeward Trail Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome- Woodbury Dr/Hudson Rd- Available Aug. 1 - 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome, freshly painted throughout! Spacious living room/dining room combo. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet.
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
North St. Paul
1998 Polaris Court
1998 Polaris Court, North St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
864 sqft
This fantastic property in North Saint Paul features THREE bedrooms on one level, as well as an open floorplan, kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, and an impressive back yard.
5776 130th Lane North
5776 130th Street North, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3409 sqft
New Construction in Hugo!! Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent!! - This home features one level living with architectural flare. The private master wing is a retreat with a spa like walk in shower.
5927 131st Court North
5927 131st Ct N, Hugo, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4046 sqft
New Construction! Stunning 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Hugo! - Wow, Brand New Construction for rent. Attention to detail you love, this home touts a state of the art, two story indoor court tucked behind the 3 car garage.
326 Evergreen Drive
326 Evergreen Drive, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1410 sqft
One level living with no steps. The "Topaz" plan offers 2 bedrooms with 2 baths and all appliances including a washer and dryer. In addition this fine home offers a Sunroom looking out at mature pine trees. Let's see this home today!
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.5 Bath END UNIT - front walks out to large grassy field! MAIN: Large Living Room, Dining Area w/ gas Fireplace, Stainless Steel & Granite Kitchen with walk-out to Deck.
511 2nd Street-203/205
511 2nd St, Hudson, WI
Studio
$3,000
913 sqft
***This building is Retail/Office Units only. It is not zoned for Residential apartment living. This is currently a professional office and is on the 2nd floor facing 2nd Street in Downtown Hudson.
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
497 149th Avenue
497 149th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1968 sqft
Almost finished brand new 2 story on 3 acres in Pioneer Ridge. Grand entry opens into a fabulous great room, kitchen and dining room. 3 bedrooms on the same level, master includes a 3/4 bath. Upper level laundry. Bonus room over the garage.
490 146th Avenue
490 146th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2541 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease brand new executive 4 BR 2 story on 3 acres. Main floor master bedroom suite with private designer bath. Great room with floor to ceiling fireplace, formal dining room. Main floor laundry. All appliances and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Stillwater, the median rent is $820 for a studio, $1,011 for a 1-bedroom, $1,275 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,806 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stillwater, check out our monthly Stillwater Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Stillwater area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stillwater from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
