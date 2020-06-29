All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 703 Farrington Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
703 Farrington Ave.
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:26 PM

703 Farrington Ave.

703 Farrington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

703 Farrington Street, St. Paul, MN 55103
North Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available as early as April 1st. Conveniently located near the light rail, diverse shops/restaurants, and quick access to all the major highways. Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom home, with a large living space in the basement. In addition, this home comes equipped with a detached 2 car garage. The basement includes a washer/dryer set.

Images coming soon!
Available as early as April 1st.

Conveniently located near the light rail, diverse shops/restaurants, and quick access to all the major highways.

Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home, with a large den room that can be converted to an additional bedroom. If interested in this option, please speak with management. In addition, this lovely home comes equipped with a detached 2 car garage. The basement includes a washer/dryer set.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Farrington Ave. have any available units?
703 Farrington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Farrington Ave. have?
Some of 703 Farrington Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Farrington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
703 Farrington Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Farrington Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Farrington Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 703 Farrington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 703 Farrington Ave. offers parking.
Does 703 Farrington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Farrington Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Farrington Ave. have a pool?
No, 703 Farrington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 703 Farrington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 703 Farrington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Farrington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Farrington Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law