695 Conway St Available 08/01/19 Single Family Home Rich in History - Great Space Inside and Out - Another great listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



If you love the deep history that St. Paul homes have to offer, then look no further. The original rear part of the structure built in 1871 served as a one-room schoolhouse until in 1914 it was turned into a house. Warren Burger (US Chief Justice) grew up in this home from 1914 to 1933.



This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is a great place to call home. Hardwood floors throughout with two bedrooms upstairs and one in the lower level. Spacious living room and kitchen. Detached two car garage and green space in the back of home.



It is 5 minutes from Downtown St. Paul, Mounds Park and 94 Highway. Close to Mississippi Market, Cub Foods and Swede Hollow Cafe.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, heat, water/sewer, and trash. Tenants are also responsible for Lawn Care and Snow Removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



