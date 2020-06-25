All apartments in St. Paul
695 Conway St

695 Conway Street · No Longer Available
Location

695 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
695 Conway St Available 08/01/19 Single Family Home Rich in History - Great Space Inside and Out - Another great listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

If you love the deep history that St. Paul homes have to offer, then look no further. The original rear part of the structure built in 1871 served as a one-room schoolhouse until in 1914 it was turned into a house. Warren Burger (US Chief Justice) grew up in this home from 1914 to 1933.

This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is a great place to call home. Hardwood floors throughout with two bedrooms upstairs and one in the lower level. Spacious living room and kitchen. Detached two car garage and green space in the back of home.

It is 5 minutes from Downtown St. Paul, Mounds Park and 94 Highway. Close to Mississippi Market, Cub Foods and Swede Hollow Cafe.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, heat, water/sewer, and trash. Tenants are also responsible for Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie to schedule a showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

(RLNE4178322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 Conway St have any available units?
695 Conway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 695 Conway St currently offering any rent specials?
695 Conway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 Conway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 Conway St is pet friendly.
Does 695 Conway St offer parking?
Yes, 695 Conway St offers parking.
Does 695 Conway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 Conway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 Conway St have a pool?
No, 695 Conway St does not have a pool.
Does 695 Conway St have accessible units?
No, 695 Conway St does not have accessible units.
Does 695 Conway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 Conway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 695 Conway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 Conway St does not have units with air conditioning.
