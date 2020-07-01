676 Ashland Avenue

Amenities

6 Available 05/01/20 Great One Bedroom condo for rent. Condo is located on Ashland Ave and Dale, and is walking distance to many neat restaurants, bars, and markets on Selby and Grand. Within one block of the very popular Sweeneys. Neighborhood is very safe (many young families) and located next to an elementary school and a park with tennis courts. Convenient Bus Stop and located close to many of St. Paul's collages. Condo has off street parking, Security Doors, and a Free 8x10ft storage locker in basement of building (also secured). Condo has new paint, new carpet, and wood-burning fireplace. Free Laundry in Building, water and garbage are included in rent and Heat is FREE!!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/676-ashland-ave-st-paul-mn-55104-usa-unit-6/2c20f074-f6b0-41ad-8abc-14cd9f6d7318



(RLNE5628585)