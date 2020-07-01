All apartments in St. Paul
676 Ashland Avenue

676 West Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

676 West Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
tennis court
6 Available 05/01/20 Great One Bedroom condo for rent. Condo is located on Ashland Ave and Dale, and is walking distance to many neat restaurants, bars, and markets on Selby and Grand. Within one block of the very popular Sweeneys. Neighborhood is very safe (many young families) and located next to an elementary school and a park with tennis courts. Convenient Bus Stop and located close to many of St. Paul's collages. Condo has off street parking, Security Doors, and a Free 8x10ft storage locker in basement of building (also secured). Condo has new paint, new carpet, and wood-burning fireplace. Free Laundry in Building, water and garbage are included in rent and Heat is FREE!!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/676-ashland-ave-st-paul-mn-55104-usa-unit-6/2c20f074-f6b0-41ad-8abc-14cd9f6d7318

(RLNE5628585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Ashland Avenue have any available units?
676 Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 676 Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
676 Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 676 Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 676 Ashland Avenue offers parking.
Does 676 Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 676 Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 676 Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 676 Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

